Teresa Giudice Was Scrambling to Finds Larsa Photoshop Pic

Teresa Giudice admitted she had to hustle hard to find a snapshot with Larsa Pippen, which led to her epic Photoshop fail in her Instagram birthday tribute ​for her pal.

“Did you deliberately make it look like a Photoshop?” Kelly Ripa asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, during ​her Tuesday, July 9, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“Well, it was her birthday. I was scrambling,” Teresa responded. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s her birthday, I have a post a picture for her.’ We’re really close.”

The Bravolebrity found a photo of the ladies posing together in sexy swimsuits but wasn’t happy with where it was originally taken.

“That was the only picture I came across. I said, ‘Oh great, summer!’ I just didn’t like the background. And I called my assistant slash social media person and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach! That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis! Put it like that,'” she continued, referencing the ocean setting behind the pair.

“So, it’s an actual photo but we’re just in a different place. We’re in Mexico — and now we’re all over the world,” Teresa joked.

Fans have since Photoshopped the pair in their swimsuits at various locations around the globe, including in front of the Eiffel Tower and Egypt’s Giza pyramids.

Larsa celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on July 6, and Tre posted the now infamous photo along with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you.” She gave their location as “Paradise,” and fans quickly jumped on the obvious editing job.

Followers immediately called out the snapshot. “What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?” one person asked, while another wondered, “Were y’all teleported to the beach?”

“Winner of the worst photo edit,” a fan quipped, while another told Teresa, “Please DON’T photoshop unless you know what you’re doing. That is one messed up photo.”

The women were seen standing on their tiptoes above large tire tracks in the sand with no visible footprints around them. Not only did they not have shadows despite the bright sun, but the sides of their bodies were slightly blurry, which was a telltale sign of an editing job.

It wasn’t all bad, as some users found it amazing. “This pic has become iconic, I love it,” one fan cheered, while another joked, “This is the kind of beach trip I can afford!”

On her birthday, Larsa shared an adorable throwback photo of herself as a child, writing in the caption, “Celebrating the journey of another year.” Teresa was one of the first people to comment, telling her friend, “Happy Birthday” along with a series of celebratory emojis including a cake, balloons, present and more.

The Real Housewives of Miami star even had fun with Tre’s Photoshop fail, including it in a Tuesday, July 9, Instagram post promoting her LED powered selfie Larsa Light stick.

In an ad for the product of three people using the device to take a selfie at the beach, Larsa added Teresa’s photo with her in the background, writing in the caption, “We’re literally everywhere,” while tagging the RHONJ star.