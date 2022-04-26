Chicago native Larsa Pippen has called Miami home for so long that it’s only natural she’s such a bikini-lover. The Real Housewives of Miami star loves hitting the beach, as well as posing up a storm for fans in Instagram photos while modeling two-pieces that flaunt her unbelievable curves.

During the RHOM reunion in March 2022, Larsa shot down rumors that her ample derriere that looks so amazing in bikini bottoms is the result of a Brazilian Butt Lift. While she did admit to getting a breast enhancement years ago, Larsa told host Andy Cohen that her behind was the result of constant exercise.

“I literally work out seven days a week,” she revealed. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed … My body’s tight because I work out.”

Larsa confessed to having a nose job and lip fillers, explaining why she’s not ashamed to reveal what work she has had done. “I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person.” The Bravo star added she’s thrilled with the results, saying proudly, “I’m very happy with the way I look.”

The former Basketball Wives star shares four children with ex-husband and retired NBA superstar Scottie Pippen. They are parents to sons Scottie Jr, born in 2000, Preston, who came along two years later, Justin, who arrived in 2005, and daughter Sophia, who rounded out the family in 2008.

In addition to her plastic surgery admissions, Larsa has also been unapologetic in the past about getting help from UltraShape, a non-invasive procedure that uses ultrasound waves to target and destroy fat cells.

“UltraShape gives me more confidence,” Larsa wrote in a 2018 blog post about the procedure. “I eat well and exercise regularly, but there are certain areas that are resistant to all my efforts. With UltraShape, the inches are disappearing.”

“Confidence is sexy on both men and women. Love your curves, stretch marks and smile lines,” the mother of four added, telling fans, “Love yourself and treat yourself like the desirable woman you are.”

Scroll down for Larsa’s hottest bikini photos.