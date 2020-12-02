See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star

Then and now! Larsa Pippen has been in the public eye for decades thanks to her high-profile relationship with basketball legend Scottie Pippen. However, she’s made a name for herself as a reality star, entrepreneur and has also received a lot of attention for her former friendship with Kim Kardashian.

Larsa’s curvy figure, full lips and ageless beauty have sparked plastic surgery speculation for years. The former Real Housewives of Miami star has not spoken about the rumors but instead continues to wow fans on social media by wearing teeny bikinis and sharing flawless selfies.

Larsa in 2007 vs. 2016

Has the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gone under the knife for her transformation? Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, a Florida board-certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in facial feminization and has never treated Larsa, previously told Life & Style it appears she has undergone a rhinoplasty and fillers to the lips and possibly cheeks.

The former basketball wife has talked publicly about using UltraShape, a non-invasive procedure that uses ultrasound waves to target and destroy fat cells, with plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Horn in Chicago.

“UltraShape gives me more confidence,” Larsa wrote in a 2018 blog post about the procedure. “I eat well and exercise regularly, but there are certain areas that are resistant to all my efforts. With UltraShape, the inches are disappearing.”

All in all, the Chicago native wants to feel good in her own skin. “Confidence is sexy on both men and women. Love your curves, stretch marks and smile lines,” the mother-of-four wrote on her blog. “Love yourself and treat yourself like the desirable woman you are.”

For a look at Larsa’s complete transformation through the years, scroll through the gallery below!