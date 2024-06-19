Hold on to your wine glasses, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans — the long-running feud between Melissa Gorga, 45, and convicted fraudster Teresa Giudice, 52, has hit fever pitch, and sources exclusively tell Life & Style it’s sending shock waves through the Bravo universe!

The wearying drama between these sisters-in-law has gotten so explosive Bravo has no choice but to ax one of them, according to insiders happy to spill the tea. “The situation is unsustainable,” squeals a source. “Bravo has to pick one. The season 14 reunion was already canceled because these two can’t even be in the same room together.

“If they can’t film a reunion, how can they possibly handle a new season? The answer is clear — they can’t!” A Bravo spokesperson confirms “it is clear from the finale this cast is not, and may never be, ready for resolution. The network is looking at a different concept to wrap the season.” Right now, no official decision has been made — but sources say Melissa and Teresa are in hot water. “Melissa and Teresa are acting like children,” spills a spy. “Their vendetta against each other is more important to them than the show. If they’re not careful, they both might get the boot!”