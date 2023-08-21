Cancel OK
Joe Gorga's Transformation: 'RHONJ' Husband Then and Now

Inside Joe Gorga’s Transformation Since His ‘RHONJ’ Debut! See Photos of Melissa’s Husband

Aug 21, 2023
Teresa Giudice’s younger brother Giuseppe “Joe” Gorga is pretty much an honorable Real Housewife of New Jersey castmate by this point. Though he made his debut as a Housebrother, the contractor upgraded to Househusband when wife Melissa Gorga joined the season 3 cast in 2011.

Joe has brought laughter, tears and drama to the Bravo show and fans have seen all aspects of his family life on their TV screens. From raising three childrenAntonia, Gino and Joey to the fall of his relationship with his sister, the contractor has shared it all.

Keep scrolling to see Joe Gorga’s transformation over the years

