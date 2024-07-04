Is Teresa Giudice saying goodbye to Bravo? According to an insider, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, is tired of being the center of negative attention. Season 14 saw her butting heads with Margaret Josephs after she claimed that Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, 49, had “p—ed” her money away. “He didn’t sign up for this,” Teresa sniped. “[Louie] met [me] not thinking that a lot of my cast members were gonna attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me. And they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing.” Now that filming’s wrapped, the show’s star is happy to be getting a break from all the drama, the insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “and she might not want to come back.”