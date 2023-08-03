Who Are the Most Hated 'Real Housewives' Husbands of All Time?

Brooks Ayers

He thankfully and technically never became a house husband, but Brooks caused absolute havoc during his relationship with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson.

They started dating in 2011 and their relationship crumbled four years later after Brooks got tangled in his web of lies, like falsely claiming he had cancer.

Vicki’s costars profusely begged her to open her eyes and see that Brooks was a con artist, but she remained blind to love for years.