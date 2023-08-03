Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Who Are the Most Hated 'Real Housewives' Husbands of All Time?

Shutterstock (2)

Tom’s! Slade! See the List of Most Hated Hubbies and Lovers in ‘Housewives’ History

Reality TV
Aug 3, 2023 6:06 pm·
By
Picture

You know them, you love them, and you love to hate them. Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise has seriously taken over the globe when it comes to reality TV. But the wives aren’t the only ones who bring the drama straight to your screen — there have been some seriously heinous Real Housewife hubbies over the years who have kept the scandals coming! If you care to join us to relive them all, let’s take a trip down memory lane and get mad all over again at these Real Housewives husbands and their BS. Scroll through to see the most hated husbands in Housewives history. 

Picture
cbdMD_PMSleep_300x490_r1
Exclusives