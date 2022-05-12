She’s not looking for a long-term love! Erika Jayne shared a major dating update during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premiere on Wednesday, May 11.

Amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi, the Pretty Mess author, 50, told viewers that she’s “had sex” but isn’t going on any dates. “I’m much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. … And maybe, some not so nice people,” Erika shared during her confessional.

When the topic of Erika’s dating life came up later on in the episode, fellow cast member Sutton Stracke speculated about the type of men her costar is seeing.

“I have my own money so I look for character, humor. I guess, maybe unlike Erika, I don’t need money,” Sutton said with a shrug. “I don’t need that in order to make myself feel better. Maybe Erika misses her big house, all the jewelry and the lifestyle so she has to look for someone who can provide that for her.”

Erika was married to high-profile lawyer Tom, 82, for nearly 20 years before she announced their split in November 2020.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, she shared where her and Tom’s broken marriage stands now, revealing that they’re “legally separated.” Tom, who Erika explained was currently in a “facility,” noted that there have been some “bumps in the road about divorcing an incompetent person.” Erika said that she has other lawsuits to worry about at the moment and will get divorced “when I can.”

One month after announcing their split, Tom and Erika’s ongoing legal woes — which were a large focus of her storyline during RHOBH season 11 — began. In December 2020, Us Weekly obtained court docs that accused the former couple of embezzling settlement money indented for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims. It was also alleged that a $20 million loan from Tom’s firm went into her business.

As for the current state of her legal issues, Erika said during the RHOBH season 12 premiere that the claims “have been disproven,” adding, “the bankruptcy trustee says, ‘Erika Girardi never touched the Lion Air money.’”

She added, “I’ll never get away from widows and orphans even though it’s not true. I never had [the money]. It was never in my hands. It was never in my account.”

During her confessional, Erika was questioned by producers about her claims. She clapped back, saying, “I don’t know, you’ll have to go check all that s—t out but it was disproven early, so Bravo can do their due-diligence. … Tell them to go f—king read everything that my lawyer has put out and that they can answer their own f—king questions.”