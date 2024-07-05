Are Teresa and Louie Still Together? RHONJ Couple Update

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas are like two peas in a New Jersey pod. The couple may find themselves at the center of drama on camera, but their marriage is seemingly more namaste. That said, Teresa and Luis appeared to be in a heated moment during a quick clip of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer. The moment shocked fans as the interaction was rare, leading them to wonder if they are still together.

When Did Teresa Giudice and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Get Married?

The couple vowed forever to each other on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estates & Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Although Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, declined their invitation – other friends and family members gathered in celebration. The New York Times best-selling author’s daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, stood by her side as bridesmaids. Louie’s sons, Nicholas and Louie Ruelas Jr., were also in attendance alongside a ton of fellow Housewives including Dolores Catania, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Jackie Goldschneider.

“August 6, 2022 – The day my soulmate became my husband @louiearuelas. Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally,” Teresa wrote via Instagram on August 8, 2022, alongside their wedding video. “Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

Teresa and Luis’ televised wedding was teased during the season 13 premiere of RHONJ and highlighted later that season.

Are Teresa Giudice and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Still Together?

It seems like the pair are still embraced in each other’s love as of July 2024. Luis’ most recent Instagram post of his wife was in June 2024 as he congratulated her on launching her solo podcast, “Turning Tables.”

One month prior, Luis kicked off the RHONJ season 14 premiere by admiring his wife’s legacy in the franchise.

Getty

“Kudos to you my LOVE & here is to the kickoff of your 14th season of being a powerhouse, a trailblazer, and the OG of the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise!! I’ve been around the world a few times with you and when anyone thinks ‘Housewives’ they think of you babe,” the house husband wrote via Instagram on May 5, 2024. “I’ve been able to watch people adore and appreciate you as much as I do!! It’s in that little moment of meeting you, that people really see YOU. Your grace and presence is in everything you do as a mother and as a wife, You are nothing short of incredible & amazing in every way continue to inspire with your remarkable strength and unwavering spirit!!”

He concluded the post by sharing how “proud” he was to “stand” by her side and gushed over their date night plans in Los Angeles.

Do Teresa Giudice and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Argue During ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

During the RHONJ season 14 trailer, the camera cut to different Housewives speaking about Teresa. While Dolores shared that her longtime friend “wasn’t doing great,” costar Margaret Josephs claimed that Luis “pissed her money away.”

Then, Teresa and Luis were seen outside their home with camera crews after seemingly getting into a heated moment.

“I want it to be better,” he told Teresa, who replied, “It’s not, I don’t want to talk about it.”

The scene has yet to play in the season.

In July 2024, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the longest-standing RHONJ star may choose her family and “might not want to come back” on the show.