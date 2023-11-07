It didn’t seem like there was any way The Real Housewives of New Jersey could have a more dramatic season and finale than it did in 2023, but star Dolores Catania revealed season 14 is even more explosive than season 13.

“It was a very rough season for all of us,” Dolores, 52, told Page Six at BravoCon, although she did admit, “[It] made good TV. Oh, if it made anything, it made good TV.”

The Bravolebrity revealed that costars Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are no longer speaking to each other, which made things somewhat “easier” for the rest of the cast.

However, the season comes to very memorable close that is even more combustible than season 13’s finale when Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and husband, Luis Ruelas, nearly got into a physical brawl, as Dolores promises the ending will be even “bigger.”

“There’s a big bomb at the finale … and you would never know what it would be,” the former corrections officer teased to the outlet, adding, “There’s two bombs at the finale,” which she referred to as “the Last Supper.”

When asked who in the scenario was Jesus and who was his betrayer, Judas, Dolores seemingly hinted the latter’s name was actually used, saying, “Oh, you’re gonna see. And that word, Judas …” before stopping herself and stating, “I think I’m saying too much.”

Teresa, 51, let fans in on where things stood with Joe, 44, during the RHONJ panel at BravoCon, which was split into two parts.

When asked about a possible reconciliation between the siblings, she told the audience, “Listen, my parents are not here anymore. So, no.”

“First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is,” she continued. Teresa’s revelation that she’s severed all ties with Joe received a spate of booing from the fans at the convention.

Tre also has no plans on leaving the show she helped originate in 2009, despite the tension with her costar relatives. “I’m not leaving ‘til Bravo fires me,” she defiantly told the Las Vegas attendees.

While Teresa and Melissa, 44, have been going at it for years, their feud seemingly escalated in 2022 after the former reportedly spread unfounded rumors that her sister-in-law had cheated on her brother.

The fighting between the two women got so intense during the season 13 reunion taping in April that host Andy Cohen nearly removed himself from the set. He went on to reveal just how bad things got during the April 24 episode of his radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

“I’ve gotta tell you, the level — I won’t even say vitriol, I will say hate — between Teresa and Melissa,” Andy, 55, started. “The gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.” He went on to add that he was not only “so annoyed” by their behavior, but that, “I almost walked off at one point.”