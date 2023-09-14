Why Did Summer House's Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Split?

The countdown was on. With their November 17 destination wedding fast approaching, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were busy checking off items on their to-do lists — sending out invites, nailing down reception performers and more. “I am big on entertaining. The resort we picked is one of the best all-inclusives,” she revealed in June of the Summer House couple’s Mexico nuptials — which were expected to be filmed by Bravo. “I want to wow people.”

Less than three months before the “I do”s, Lindsay, 37, and Carl, 38, have already wowed people — but for all the wrong reasons. On August 31, news emerged that they’d broken up. “It was Carl’s decision to end the engagement,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Lindsay is devastated that he would cancel their wedding — she’d only held her bridal shower two weeks earlier!”

Their dramatic split was reportedly caught on camera for Summer House. It’s fitting — considering fans have gotten a front-row seat to the rest of Lindsay and Carl’s ups and downs. The pair met while filming their Hamptons-set reality show in 2016 and became fast friends. In 2019, things turned romantic, but the love fest quickly grew rocky. “He wasn’t quite ready for the level of commitment I need in a relationship,” Lindsay spilled at the time.

However, the duo grew close again in 2020 following the unexpected death of Carl’s brother — which kicked off a sobriety journey for the well-documented party boy — and they started dating once more in 2021. While Lindsay gave up alcohol for five months in support of her then-boyfriend, viewers saw the couple struggle to adjust during season 7 as she resumed drinking socially with their castmates. “She’s never had a problem herself. Still, it was considered insensitive,” says the source, noting Carl has admitted to overdoing it with both booze and cocaine in the past. “He is working hard to find himself. The last thing Carl needs is to be tempted to drink again.”

Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Following their August 2022 engagement, Carl revealed he and Lindsay were in therapy “to figure out” how to better communicate when alcohol is involved. Though they appeared to be able to get on the same page — groom-to-be Carl even surprised Lindsay with a bouquet of flowers at her August bridal shower! — the insider tells Life & Style their split was somewhat inevitable: “They don’t seem to have much in common anymore. Carl thinks that Lindsay is a great girl. He’s just headed in a different direction.”