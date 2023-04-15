‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Bartise Bowden Is a Proud Dad to His Baby Boy! See Aiden’s Cutest Photos

Love Is Blind season 3 alum Bartise Bowden shocked fans when he revealed on April 7 that he was the father of an infant son.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him,” he captioned his bombshell announcement which was shared via Instagram. “Instagram, meet my little man,” he added with the hashtag “big fella.”

“We went from ‘zaddy’ on screen to daddy in real life,” he joked via his Instagram Story.

The reality star – who fans watched get engaged to fellow podmate Nancy Rodriguez in the third season of the dating experiment – went on to reveal that the little one’s name is Aiden.

“Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf shot. Look at that,” he said, turning the camera to his son. “I used to do this with my dad. … Say ‘hi,’ Aiden.”

While fans were quick to question the timeline of events as his season of Love Is Blind aired on the streaming service between October and November 2022, followed almost immediately by his appearance on season 1 of The Perfect Match, which debuted on Valentine’s Day 2023.

However, it was later revealed that Aiden – whom Life & Style exclusively revealed Bartise shares with Olivia Gross – was born in late December 2022. While Love Is Blind had already aired at the time of his son’s birth, the season was filmed in the summer of 2021.

One week after his announcement, the Netflix personality played coy on whether he was dating anyone during an Instagram Story Q&A, but went on to reveal his favorite thing about being a dad.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is just when I’m holding him and feeding him and the eye contact, you can, I can just feel the connection. He just stares at me and locks onto my eyes,” Bartise said on April 14. “He’ll grab my thumb. He plays with my hair on my arm.”

He continued, “Just feeling that bond and connection. I can really feel how safe he feels when he’s on me, near me, around me, when I’m feeding him, when I’m patting him on the back, when I’m rubbing his head, when I’m giving him kisses. Just feeling how safe and comfortable he feels through his eye contact is probably my favorite thing.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos so far of Bartise’s son, Aiden.