See Which Couples From ‘Perfect Match’ Season 1 Are Still Together and Which Called It Quits

Still together? Reality stars from various franchises traveled to Panama City, Panama, to find their Perfect Match on Netflix’s newest dating competition series.

Ten single reality TV personalities pair off into couples as they compete against the others in various compatibility challenges to determine which two are the “most compatible.” The winning couple get a private date away from the villa and the ability to select two new singles to enter and shake things up by sending them on dates with members of other couples. Each time new contestants are welcomed, the singles must re-match with whoever is left standing going home.

The Circle star Joey Sasso and Are You The One? alum Kariselle Snow stepped onto the beach with an advantage over the other contestants as they previously had a romantic connection.

“My relationship with Kariselle is a little bit different. When The Circle first came out, she DM’ed me on Instagram and I wasted no time at all. I was like, ‘Are you single? What’s your number?’” Joey admitted during a confessional. “She ended up coming to L.A. We had a wild night together [and] ended up staying a weekend. But, honestly, I’ve been unlucky in love just because I haven’t been ready.”

As for Kariselle, he claimed that Joey told her he loved her and “said he was gonna marry [her] one day.”

The pair matched up night one and were solid throughout the series, with Joey asking the New Jersey native to be his girlfriend while in Panama.

Joey and Kariselle weren’t the only singles who entered the villa with history, however. Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago matched up with Dom Gabriel from The Mole on night one. The pair seemed to be going strong and even won a compatibility challenge to gain control of the board.

Rather than choosing another woman to send on a date, the Farago The Label founder decided to go on a date with Love Is Blind’s Damian Powers.

“[Damian and I] have had a friendship over the past few years. We have never kissed, it was just friendship,” she told Dom. “I kind of want to bite the bullet and go on a date with him. I feel like for me to be fully 100 percent in with you i need to [go out with him].”

Damian – who got engaged to Giannina Gibelli during season 1 of Love Is Blind – famously struck up a friendship with Francesca and invited her to his costars’ anniversary party, which was filmed for After the Altar. She and Giannina got into a heated conversation at the event and Francesca “stormed out.”

Francesca and Damian picked up where they left off and decided to match after their date, but are they still together?

