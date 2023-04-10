Subtle diss? Love Is Blind’s Nancy Rodriguez seemingly shaded her ex-fiancé via TikTok, Bartise Bowden, two days after he announced he fathered a child.

The speech pathologist lip-synced to Saweetie’s song “BO$$ CHICK” on Sunday, April 8, and seemingly addressed Bartise – whom she split ​from at the altar – in the lyrics.

“If that bitch hella basic, then that bitch gotta go,” she mouthed, before cutting to a photo of herself holding wine as the lyrics continued, “Huh, what’s that in my cup? That’s that potion.”

Netflix fans quickly caught on to the ​apparent shade and sounded off in the comments section, to which Nancy engaged in.

“She said I’m drinking wine so y’all know it ain’t mineeee [sic],” one person wrote, leading Nancy to reply, “[laughing emojis] Dr. Suess couldn’t have said it any better.”

Netflix

A second fan chimed in, “Nancy is like that ain’t my baby IDK him [sic],” to which the reality star responded, “Just minding my business, that’s all.”

Bartise revealed he had a newborn son on Friday, April 7, via Instagram and shared some of his “big fella’s” first photos. Although fans were shocked to learn the senior analyst’s big news, they were also eager to know who the mother of the child was.

Bartise shares his son with Olivia Gross, according to Online court records exclusively viewed by Life & Style on April 8. The pair welcomed their little one on December 27, 2022, and have an open case in Dallas, Texas, regarding their son. It is unknown if Bartise and Olivia are in a romantic relationship as of publication.

As for Nancy and Bartise, their love story ended at the altar while filming Love Is Blind in summer 2021, months before he filmed Perfect Match in March 2022. While Nancy said “I do” on their wedding day, he didn’t but wanted to continue being in a relationship – which she didn’t agree to.

Although they didn’t communicate for months after a not so happy ending wedding, Nancy extended an olive branch to talk things out. After reuniting, the former couple established a friendship, Bartise told Us Weekly in November 2022.

“Fast forward a few more months, [and] now we’re both in other relationships,” Bartise told the outlet at the time. “And I found it hard to maintain the level of friendship that Nancy wanted with me while I was also trying to be respectful of a new girl I was dating because, you know, she would get jealous that I was talking to Nancy.”