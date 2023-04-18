Finding her long-term love? Bachelorette star Charity Lawson is on her journey for a husband during the show’s 20th season, and her men seem like they’re going to be a group to remember.

“I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys,” she shared while chatting with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 after filming her premiere episode. “I was laughing the whole night.”

From the sound of it, some of the men definitely stole Charity’s heart, so much so that she wanted to meet their entire families. Keep reading for details on Charity’s hometown dates, final four mean and more.

Who Are Bachelorette Charity’s Final 4?

The leading lady’s final four contestants are Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko, according to an April 2023 Reality Steve report.

Charity reportedly takes a trip to all four contestant’s hometowns and filmed with their families in early April. It’s unclear exactly where she headed for the hometown dates thus far.

Who Does Bachelorette Charity Pick?

Since the season has yet to air, it’s unclear who exactly gets eliminated after hometowns and who Charity ends up with in the end. However, she has high hopes when it comes to finding love.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I definitely am coming in here with an open mind, open heart, ready to fall back into love, hopefully,” she told ET. “I took the time off to really work on myself and even be more prepared with what I’m looking for, so I definitely am ready.”

Is Bachelorette Charity Engaged?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is still filming, so it’s unclear if Charity will leave the season with a ring on her finger.

How to Watch Charity’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Charity’s journey will premiere on ABC on June 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

The therapist explained why her televised search for love means so much “as the fourth woman of color and the second monoracial African American Bachelorette” thus far.

“I recognize that, although it is my journey, it’s so much bigger than me, because I’m carrying along a whole community of people who are looking up [to me] and [I’m] representing that as well,” Charity also shared during her ET interview. “[I’m] definitely not taking it for granted. I’m really excited and I’m very fortunate to be the fourth.”

