We’ll accept her rose any day of the week! The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson has been turning heads with her bikini photos long before appearing on Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ season.

Bachelor Nation met Charity during season 27, where she quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her sweet personality and no-nonsense demeanor. Although she was eliminated by Zach after hometowns, her journey to find love didn’t end there, as she was named 2023’s Bachelorette.

“WOW. I am overwhelmed by all the love and support you all have shown me in the past few hours!!” Charity wrote via Instagram on March 16 after she was announced as the new leading lady during Women Tell All.

While she was “still processing” being chosen for the coveted role, she acknowledged how “grateful” she was for the opportunity that she “will not take lightly.”

“As much as this is my journey, I am acknowledging that this is far bigger than myself,” the family therapist added. “I cannot wait to continue to share my story with you all!”

The Georgia native spoke again about the social impact of her journey to find love as the fourth Black Bachelorette.

“When I was told that I was going to be the next Bachelorette, that was one of the first things that I immediately thought of,” she told Entertainment Tonight on March 22. “To step into this role as the fourth woman of color and the second monoracial African American Bachelorette, it’s huge.”

She continued, “I recognize that, although it is my journey, it’s so much bigger than me, because I’m carrying along a whole community of people who are looking up [to me] and [I’m] representing that as well … [I’m] definitely not taking it for granted. I’m really excited and I’m very fortunate to be the fourth.”

Although Zach ended his relationship with Charity, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the exes. She thanked the California native via Instagram on March 14 after fans saw their heartbreaking on-screen split.

“You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden,” she wrote in a paragraph directly addressing the leading man. “I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!”

Charity acknowledged that the process “challenged and pushed” her to be more vulnerable, adding, “I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself and that is a true victory.”

