Texas style! Bachelor contestant Kaity Biggar is competing for Zach Shallcross’ rose during season 27, but she’s already stealing hearts with her bikini photos.

The Austin resident, 27, made a splash early on and even received an overnight date invitation from the leading man during week 3. Considering fantasy suite dates are reserved until the end of the season, fans interpreted this as a major indicator that Kaity is one of Zach’s early frontrunners.

“It was so easy with you,” the leading man, 26, said, reflecting on the moment they met.

The lovebirds grew even closer during their one-on-one date at a museum as Kaity opened up about previously being in an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for seven years and was “toxic” and “tumultuous.”

She said she simply wanted “a good man” who could provide “the basics.”

Zach then asked if she wanted to “spend the night” at the museum, and they were able to camp out together in a tent. When she returned to the Bachelor mansion the next morning, she gushed that they had “a really good time” and admitted they didn’t get any sleep.

Kaity, who originally hails from Ontario, Canada, is “looking for her forever Prince Charming,” according to her ABC bio. “I truly hope to find love. I have so much love to give to the right man,” the Bachelor Nation newcomer assured.

While Zach seems like a great guy, Kaity is quite the catch herself and “100 percent wife material.”

“The Canadian nurse is not only passionate about her career but she’s got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth,” her bio reads. “Kaity can’t wait to start a family and said that if a man didn’t want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her.”

For his part, Zach said he was looking for a woman with “kindness and compassion for everyone,” adding, “I see that with my own family and I just know I want that.”

The tech executive wants the real deal, and he’s ready for marriage.

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” the California native told People in September 2022. “I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Before taking the reins of season 27, Zach appeared as a Bachelorette contestant during season 19. He was a frontrunner for Rachel Recchia, but they split after fantasy suite dates.

