Wifey material? Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar may have gotten her overnight with Zach Shallcross *very* early during season 27, but did it lead to an engagement? Keep reading to see spoilers and get all the details about their relationship today.

Does Bachelor Zach Pick Kaity?

According to Reality Steve, Zach gives his final rose to Kaity and the pair leave the show engaged. The blogger shared the spoiler via Instagram on February 6, 2023, while debunking reports that contestant Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki wins the season.

“I’m well aware that for the last 2 months, another site has said that Gabi is the winner,” Reality Steve wrote at the time. “All I can say is this: My sources have told me it’s Kaity. … I stand by my sources,” he continued.

ABC/Nino Muñoz

He went on to vocalize that he “stands by his sources” and Bachelor Nation fans have the decision on “who they chose to believe.”

Zach’s final four women , according to Reality Steve, are Kaity, Gabi, Ariel Frenkel and Charity Lawson.

Do Bachelor Zach and Kaity Get Engaged?

Zach and the Austin, Texas resident get engaged at the end of season 27, according to the report. Both The Bachelorette alum and traveling nurse live in the same city, so a bright future is seemingly in the cards for the pair! Usually, distance plays a big part in engaged couples after leaving The Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, which often leads to breakups.

Are Bachelor Zach and Kaity Still Together?

It is unclear if Kaity and the Cal Poly graduate are in a romantic relationship after the cameras stopped rolling. If their bond remained just as magnetic as it was while filming the show, we bet that the two are doing just fine.

Kaity and Zach had an instant connection on The Bachelor. Their initial attraction progressed early on in the show after a date to the National History Museum of Los Angeles, which resulted in an overnight date.

After asking if she would like to share the night together during the February 6 episode, Kaity responded “absolutely” with a wide grin. Their beaming spark was not only abundantly clear to viewers at home, but to the rest of the season 27 women, too.

During their historic date, the women back in the mansion were worried that Kaity and Zach’s bond would surpass the rest of them once the date was over. Frontrunner Gabi even shared her troubled thoughts during a confessional.

“I think the hardest part is knowing how awesome she is, because I could truly see them together, and that’s a tough pill to swallow,” she said.