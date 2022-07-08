Keeping Their Fantasy Sweet! Here Are All of the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Over the Years

Looking for a deeper connection. Season after season, contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette claim that they’re on the show “for the right reasons,” but some up the ante. That’s right, we’re talking about the big V. From contestants to leads, a handful of Bachelor Nation stars have been open and honest about keeping their virginity, no matter how far they got on the show.

Now, we’re not saying that all the contestants who remained celibate were complete virgins — while that does apply for some — but some stars became born-again virgins throughout their time on the hit ABC dating show.

The Bachelor alum Sean Lowe became a highly likable lead for many reasons. He was the first Bachelor to marry his pick Catherine Lowe — whom he’s still happily married to and with whom he shares three beautiful children. He chose to hold off on sex until marriage.

“After graduating college, I moved back to Dallas. I was dating other girls and I started having sex, and I would feel extremely guilty afterwards,” he revealed to TIME in March 2014. “But after that guilt faded, then I’d start talking to some other girl and go down that same path of destruction,” he continued. “At the age of 24, I finally became a man. I said, ‘OK, Jesus, let’s do it again.’

Madison Prewett from Peter Weber’s season was also very vocal about her adamancy on saving herself until marriage. The devoted Christian opened up about her decision during a one-on-one date, revealing that she made the commitment while growing up.

“For me, I see it as the day that I say ‘I do’ to the person I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he is getting all of me — body, soul and spirit,” she said before heading into Fantasy Suites. “I am his. I look at relationships and not both people are going to make the same life decisions, and I don’t expect that for you or anybody,” she added.

Although Pilot Pete reassured her that she was pretty much the one, he later revealed that he got “intimate” with other contestants before handing out his final rose.

Keep scrolling to see The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars who kept their virginity over the years.