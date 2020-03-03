We have baby fever! Former Bachelor star Sean Lowe and wife, Catherine Giudici, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mia, on December 23. The (almost) Christmas baby brought a lot of cheer to the Bachelor Nation parents, who also share two sons — Samuel and Isaiah. While they’re the cutest party of five we’ve ever seen, Mia definitely steals the show. The proud parents shared tons of adorable photos of the sweet girl and she already fits in perfectly with the reality family.

“I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!” Sean, 36, gushed over the newborn on December 24.

Of course, their reality family rallied to support the newly minted parents of three. “God bless brother. Congrats!” show host Chris Harrison commented. “So happy for you guys!!!” Molly Mesnick (née Malaney) — who married Jason Mesnick after season 13 — echoed.

Sean also posted a slew of videos from the hospital that showed him telling the family about their baby girl. When the reality stud stepped out into the waiting room to announce the exciting news, he was met with a round of cheers — and it was heart-melting. “Yesterday was a really good day,” he captioned the unforgettable moments.

“Ahh yay! Congratulations!!!” JoJo Fletcher added. “This is so awesome!!!! What a moment that must have been!” Ali Fedotowsky raved.

While the couple seems to have their hands full at the moment, they may be having more children in the future. “I want a big family,” Catherine exclusively confessed to Life & Style at the Sleep Number Under the Mistletoe event in NYC in January 2019. “I’m really pushing for four [children].”

Although they didn’t specify their timeline, the duo did dish that they are open to adopting. “My sister Shay’s adopted two girls and just to see where they came from and how their life has been so drastically altered and how happy they are,” Sean added. “It’s really, really cool. So, we just figured, you know, you’re blessed to be a blessing. So, if we can bless someone’s life, why not?”

We can’t get enough of the Lowe family. Keep scrolling to see Mia’s sweetest moments so far!