Exclusive ‘Bachelor’ Catherine Lowe Says ‘Adoption Is Still Being Considered’ For Baby No. 4 With Sean Lowe

The Bachelor season 17 couple Catherine Giudici Lowe and husband Sean Lowe have been one of the few reality television couples to create a beautiful family years after their time on screen.

After tying the knot in 2014, the pair welcomed three beautiful children: Samuel, 5, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 2. While they have a full house, Catherine, 35, exclusively tells Life & Style that she and Sean, 38, “are not closing the door on anything.”

“I love having kids. I love being pregnant. I love having children. I love feeding children,” she exclusively tells Life & Style while promoting her Mrs. T’s Pierogies partnership. “And I think right now we’re really getting to see and hone in on each child and what they need. So, I think right now we’re in a sweet spot.”

The Washington native revealed that the option of having baby No. 4 is still on the table. “Adoption is still being considered probably biologically no more, but you never know,” she explains. “We haven’t done anything permanently.”

Catherine and the former Bachelor lead are hilarious parents, to say the least. Sean constantly uploads sweet pictures of the kids alongside funny captions, often jokingly comparing their two boys to the characters Dale and Brennan from the movie Step Brothers.

Courtesy of Catherine Giudici Lowe/Instagram

The former graphic designer explained that uninterrupted time with each of her kids is a crucial part of parenthood. “Even if you give them 15 minutes, you have no phone, nothing else, just them. It really feeds them,” Catherine says while sharing some of her best parenting tips.

“And it really takes away a lot of maybe behavioral problems or feeling like they’re not, like, feeling like they’re, you know, rejected or whatever, but I’ve recently seen how much of a difference it is when you’re present.”

Beyond her relationship with her children, Catherine reveals how she and the For The Right Reasons author keep the spark in their marriage, as they’re the only final pick couple in Bachelor Nation history to still be together.

“I think that our intention is to be connected with each other and be really, actually very much enjoying each other’s company throughout the day. That’s what keeps it alive for us,” she gushes about her eight-year marriage. “We really make each other laugh all the time. We see the depth of each other’s personalities and what we bring to the table. So I just think we have the most ideal partnership.”

The biggest secret to their successful marriage, however, is putting the little ones to bed early so that they can have alone time at the end of the day.

The busy momma has teamed up with Mrs. T’s Pierogies to launch the second year of the Mrs. T’s All-Star Moms campaign. In honor of Mother’s Day, Mrs. T’s will honor moms around the United States from Tuesday, April 12 through Mother’s Day by gifting three weekly winners with $5,000 and a personalized prize pack! A grand prize of $15,000 and a year’s supply of Mrs. T’s Pierogies will be given to a lucky grand prize nominated mom on Monday, May 9.