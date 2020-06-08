Inside Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s Relationship From Meeting on ‘The Bachelor’ to Now

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have been couple goals since meeting on The Bachelor, and they’ve come a long way since their reality stint in 2013. See how the Bachelor Nation couple went from getting engaged on season 17 to a happy family of five.

When the Bachelor Nation pair first met on the reality dating show, they actually seemed like an unlikely match. The leading man was a Texas native who was all about his faith while Catherine was a spunky graphic designer from the Northwest. However, they quickly sparked from the first moment they laid eyes on one another — the brunette beauty even called him a “hunk” the moment she stepped out of the limo.

Dan Hallman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After their first kiss on episode 4, it was clear they were absolutely smitten. They kept getting closer (and cuter) as the weeks went on, and Sean proposed during the finale, which left Lindsay Yenter as his runner-up.

“There have been so many unexpected, wonderful moments with you. I knew from the very beginning, you were someone I wanted to be around, I just had no idea that my feelings were going to turn into what they turned into,” the former contestant from Emily Maynard’s season told his future bride at the time. “You never cease to amaze me.”

Sean and Catherine got married in January 2014 and practiced celibacy beforehand. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant decided at 24 to not have sex again until marriage, so he and the Lowe Co. founder waited until their wedding night to seal the deal.

Courtesy of Catherine Giudici Instagram

“I didn’t have sex in college. And honestly, I don’t even know if I knew at that time why I took that stance. After graduating college, I moved back to Dallas. I was dating other girls and I started having sex, and I would feel extremely guilty afterward,” Sean explained about his decision on I Am Second. “But after that guilt faded, then I’d start talking to some other girl and go down that same path of destruction … At the age of 24, I finally became a man. I said, ‘OK, Jesus, let’s do it again.’”

Of course, the reality couple has hit a lot more milestones since their wedding night. They welcomed their first child, Samuel, in 2016 followed by their second son, Isaiah, in 2018. Catherine just gave birth to their daughter Mia in December 2019.

The dynamic duo has a lot more amazing things moments on the horizon as their children grow up. Keep being the cutest, you two!