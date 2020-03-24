LOL! Bachelor star Catherine Giudici roasted her husband, Sean Lowe, after a fan gushed that the reality stud “should be a comedian.” Sean is always cracking people up with dad jokes and hilarious anecdotes about his three children, but he confessed that not everyone is keen on his humor all the time.

“My wife would strongly disagree,” the 36-year-old responded to the hopeful fan. “I agree with THAT,” Catherine, 33, quipped back at her hubby’s comment.

Courtesy of Sean Lowe/Instagram

The funny exchange happened after the leading man from season 17 shared an adorable video of their baby daughter, Mia. “It took us four years and three tries, but we finally got a kid we really like,” Sean captioned a clip that showed him singing, “Do you love your daddy?” to the precious girl.

The Bachelor Nation parents seem to adore being a family of five, and more kids may be in the future. “I want a big family,” Catherine exclusively dished to Life & Style in January 2019. “I’m really pushing for four [children].”

Courtesy of Catherine Giudici Instagram

At the time, Sean wasn’t “sold” on having a huge crew, but noted that he has been inspired by adoption. “My sister Shay adopted two girls, and just to see where they came from and how their life has been so drastically altered and how happy they are,” he explained. “It’s really, really cool. So, we just figured, you know, you’re blessed to be a blessing. So, if we can bless someone’s life, why not?”

Adopting is something Sean has been thinking about for years. “He actually mentioned it when we were on the show, or his family mentioned it to me,” Catherine revealed. “That was something that was really important to him.”

They’ve been loving the wild ride of parenthood, and the brunette beauty even confessed that having kids made a positive impact on their marriage. “I think it’s just matured us and our relationship,” she said. “Our children are very, very important to us and how we raise them is very important to us. I think it’s matured our relationship as husband and wife and also, it’s nice to see what we’re each capable of and what the other is capable of during this chaotic time in life.”

Keep being the cutest, you two!