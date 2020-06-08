Going strong! Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s relationship after meeting on season 17 of The Bachelor is the gold standard of reality couples. Not only are they still together, but the reality pair went on to get married and have babies of their own. Take a look back at their love story below!

Sean, 36, and Catherine, 34, got married in January 2014 — about a year after getting engaged during the show finale. They welcomed their son Samuel in 2016 followed by a second sweet boy named Isaiah in 2018. The graphic designer most recently gave birth to their daughter, Mia, in December 2019, and the newly minted family of five seems happier than ever.

“Part of our success comes from the fact that we’re not the typical Bachelor couple,” Sean confessed about their low-key lifestyle to ET in 2017. “We don’t do a lot of the Bachelor reunions and go and meet up — that’s just not us. We live our own life and do our own thing. So, we don’t really feel that pressure and that’s the way we like it.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant took the reins of his own season after appearing on The Bachelorette. The Texas native made it to the top three of Emily Maynard’s season along with Arie Luyendyk Jr. — who also eventually became the Bachelor on season 22 — and winner Jef Holm. In case you’re wondering, Emily and Jef split in October 2012.

Luckily, Catherine made her debut in the franchise on her future husband’s season. One interesting twist was the leading man was a born-again virgin, meaning he was not planning on getting physical with any of the contestants.

Courtesy of Catherine Giudici Instagram

Sean has since opened up about the attention he received, and how he was later compared to Colton Underwood. The former football player, 28, revealed he was a virgin to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette before she sent him home after hometown dates, and he later became the Bachelor on season 23. Sean exclusively told Life & Style he didn’t receive attention for his stance on sex until after filming concluded.

“See, I didn’t get it during the show. That all came after and so it was press everywhere we went, press wanted to talk about it,” the Bachelor Nation stud explained. “But this is different because now it’s like. [the] show really wants to talk about it. I think it’s a bit overkill because that’s all anyone’s talking about and I’m sure Colton has a lot more qualities.”

We’re so glad Sean and Catherine found each other!