Is she The One? Bachelor star Zach Shallcross quickly hit it off with contestant Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki during season 27. Keep reading to see spoilers, clues about their potential relationship and more.

Does Bachelor Zach Pick Gabi?

Gabi, 25, is one of Zach’s final three contestants along with Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar.

Zach, 26, reportedly proposes to Gabi during the finale in Krabi, Thailand, after eliminating Kaity, 27, according to spoiler account Bachelor Whatever.

Are Bachelor Zach and Gabi Engaged?

It seems Zach and Gabi will be the newest engaged couple to come out of the franchise after he reportedly pops the question following their fantasy suite.

Time will tell how the season unravels, as it seems Kaity is a major frontrunner — and even reportedly scores two one-on-one dates with the leading man.

The California native teased that he develops strong feelings for two women during a teaser clip for his season, which aired after the premiere episode on January 23.

“Falling in love with two people is terrifying,” he can be heard saying over a montage of clips. “This journey has been very difficult both times … it could be so heartbreaking and confusing, but as messy as it’s gotten, I found my best friend and it feels really good.”

The leading man then says, “I just know that she is The One. I’m gonna propose to the love of my life and I can’t wait.”

Are Bachelor Zach and Gabi Still Together?

It is unclear where Zach and Gabi stand after filming. Bachelor Nation couples are contractually obligated to keep their romance a secret until the season finale airs. Of course, some are better at hiding their love than others.

That being said, Zach assured he was serious about finding his future wife prior to filming. The tech executive even said he felt “blindsided” by Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia asking him if he was ready to settle down during their overnight date on season 19. Their awkward conversation eventually led to their split and the pilot, 26, went on to get engaged to now-ex Tino Franco.

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” Zach told People post-show, assuring that he doesn’t feel too young to get married. “I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 4?

Charity Lawson also scores a hometown date in addition to Gabi, Ariel, 28, and Kaity. However, the 26-year-old Georgia native gets eliminated the following rose ceremony.