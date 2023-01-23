That’s a Whole Lot of Roses! Find Out ‘Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross’ Impressive Net Worth
The Bachelor season 27 lead Zach Shallcross already had plenty of money in the bank before he hit it big as a reality star. Keep reading to find out Zach’s net worth and how he makes money.
What Is Zach Shallcross’ Net Worth?
“Zach the Snack” as he has been nicknamed by Bachelor fans has a net worth of $300,000, according to vimbuzz.com. Several other sites including trendzjoint.com have pegged the figure between $300,000 and $800,000.
How Does Zach Shallcross Make Money?
Before becoming a reality star, Zach was killing it in the tech world. He still currently lists his profession as Senior Cloud Technology Sales Executive at Oracle, based in Austin, Texas. Zach started with Oracle in August 2019 as a Cloud technology consultant. He was promoted to account executive one year later in August 2020.
Zach writes in his “about” section, “My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer.”
The handsome hunk went to college at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, from 2014 through 2019. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration on marketing.
How Much Money Does Zach Shallcross Make As ‘The Bachelor’?
While it has never been officially revealed how much the leads of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are paid for their time looking for love, they make a minimum of $100,000, according to infamous show spoiler and blogger Reality Steve.
Bachelor Nation‘s Jason Tartick confirmed on the May 2021 debut episode of his Trading Secrets podcast that he and fellow season 14 Bachelorette constants Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann were offered $100,000 to become season 23’s Bachelor, with the gig going to Colton.
Jason’s guest, Dean Unglert, said that he was offered $75,000 to become the season 22 Bachelor, though the job eventually went to Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Zach first became known to fans during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s Bachelorette season 19. He exclusively pursued Rachel on the series but came up short in third place. Zach was announced as the lead of The Bachelor season 27 during the September 20, 2022, After the Final Rose special.
