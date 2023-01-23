How Much Money Does Zach Shallcross Make As ‘The Bachelor’?

While it has never been officially revealed how much the leads of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are paid for their time looking for love, they make a minimum of $100,000, according to infamous show spoiler and blogger Reality Steve.

Bachelor Nation‘s Jason Tartick confirmed on the May 2021 debut episode of his Trading Secrets podcast that he and fellow season 14 Bachelorette constants Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann were offered $100,000 to become season 23’s Bachelor, with the gig going to Colton.

Jason’s guest, Dean Unglert, said that he was offered $75,000 to become the season 22 Bachelor, though the job eventually went to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Zach first became known to fans during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s Bachelorette season 19. He exclusively pursued Rachel on the series but came up short in third place. Zach was announced as the lead of The Bachelor season 27 during the September 20, 2022, After the Final Rose special.

