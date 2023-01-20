Looking for The One! Bachelor star Zach Shallcross is hoping to find his future wife during season 27. Keep scrolling to see spoilers about who he picks, if he’s engaged and more.

Who Does Bachelor Zach Pick?

Zach’s final rose is still unknown, but he definitely has his pick of gorgeous and successful contestants.

His final three women are Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar, according to Reality Steve. Charity Lawson is reportedly also in his final four, but she is eliminated after her hometown date to Columbus, Georgia. Afterward, Zach, 26, and his finalists jet off to Krabi, Thailand for fantasy suite dates.

While teasers show Zach falling hard for a few of his women, he teased that he used the “L” word very sparingly.

“Saying ‘I love you’ carries a different weight to it,” the tech sales executive told People on Friday, January 20. “For me, there is only one real love, the one that you want to spend your life with. You can have feelings of love for multiple people, but to me, there can only be that one true love at the end.”

ABC/Nino Muñoz

Is Bachelor Zach Engaged?

Time will tell if the California native pops the question during his finale, but based off past clues, it’s likely he’s engaged.

He was very open about hoping to find “the future Mrs. Shallcross” during his time as Rachel Recchia’s contestant on The Bachelorette. He even said he was “blindsided” when the pilot, 26, asked if he was ready for marriage during their overnight date.

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” he previously told People in September, assuring that he doesn’t feel too young to get married. “I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Who Are Zach’s Final 4?

Gabi, 25, Ariel, 28, Charity, 26, and Kaity, 27, all catch Zach’s eye and make it to the final weeks. The leading man said he wanted to avoid finding out any “hard truths” once it was “too late,” so he planned to talk to his contestants early about their intentions.

“What I’m going to focus on is having that open line of communication and hopefully building that trust to where they can always feel comfortable of letting me know where they really feel,” he explained. “I never want any of the women to feel caught off guard or blindsided.”