The Bachelor Zach Shallcross will have a pretty emotional journey to find love, but with Greer Blitzer around, he might be laughing all the time! According to her official ABC bio, Greer is a “bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.” And, she’s just one of the 30 women competing for Zach’s heart on the show’s 27th season. Keep reading for details on her job, hometown and see if she gets the final rose.

Who Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star Greer Blitzer?

The 24-year-old is originally from Houston, Texas, where she lived until making a major move to New York City. While in the Big Apple, Greer has been “living life to the fullest,” according to her Bachelor bio.

“Does this count as a hard launch?” Greer asked her Instagram followers when announcing that she would be joining the show’s 27th season. Other facts about the ABC star shared in her bio were that she’s a frequent flea market shopper, is “never embarrassed” and claims to be able to “tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

What Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star Greer Blitzer’s Job?

Greer’s job, per her ABO bio, is listed as medical sales representative. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at InMode as sales executive since 2020.

Before kicking off her career, the Texas native graduated from the University of Mississippi’s School of Business Administration in 2020. While in college, she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Details About ‘The Bachelor’ Star Greer Blitzer’s Family

While not much is known about Greer’s family life thus far, there were a lot of details about what she’s looking for in a romantic partner and it seems that Zach might just be perfect.

“Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality,” her Bachelor bio read. “She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses.”

Do Zach and Greer Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelor’? CAUTION: SPOILERS BELOW

According to Reality Steve‘s spoilers, Greer doesn’t even make it to Zach’s final four. While she does take home Zach’s first impression rose, Greer reportedly gets eliminated at some point during their trip to Hungary. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

