The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 Cast Is Full of Flirty Singles! See Their Official Cast Photos

Bring out the singles and hand out the date cards! The cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 was announced on August 25 and fans are shook at some of the Bachelor Nation singles that are heading to the beach and our TV screens.

Host Jesse Palmer exclusively told Life & Style that there are “love squares” ahead of the season premiere and even shared that fans could expect to see “maybe two or more leads.”

Last year, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones left the beach engaged. Although Serene exclusively told Life & Style they “wanted to get married in 2024,” they called it quits in May 2023.

Hopefully, couples this season will become endgame and continue their love story long after their summer on the beach! Keep scrolling to see the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9.