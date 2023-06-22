Toes in the sand and love on the brain! Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is almost here and as fans watch romances unfold this summer, they “may” even watch “love squares” form, host Jesse Palmer exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It has been a very active beach – lots of movement. I think there were times last season where couples established really early and then [contestants] just rode the season through this year. There’s a lot of this going on,” the Bachelor alum, 44, explains. “I would have a board with faces and a marker and, and that you can erase and just every week you’re gonna have to reshuffle your board because it’s a lot to keep track of.”

The cast for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise has not yet been announced. That being said, Jesse shares that the singles are “not a full slate of rookies” and viewers will see both “Bachelor Nation favorites” and “maybe two or more leads” searching for love this summer.

“There will be connections that form on the beach that people at home will never guess at the start of the year,” the former NFL star admits. “When you look at the roster after day one, you’ll go, ‘There’s no way.’ And then you’ll be very shocked, come the final day of Paradise who ends up together.”

Jesse, who partnered with TINCUP ​Whiskey to help people meet in real life and spend less time on dating apps, tells Life & Style that Bachelor Nation stans can expect a “perfect concoction” of hopeful singles to bring the “chaos and drama” to the gorgeous Mexico beach.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“You sort of have to remind yourself about people’s backstories on different seasons and past seasons,” he continues. “If you’ve been paying attention to their social media and what people have been saying and who they’ve maybe been dating, who they’re hoping to meet once they arrive on the beach, it all just comes together.”

Last season of the Bachelor spinoff show, Bachelorette season 14 lead Becca Kufrin and Bachelorette alum Thomas Jacobs fell for each other fast but decided to call it quits before leaving the beach. However, they rekindled their romance once they stopped filming and returned to their everyday lives.

The brief split seemingly made their relationship grow stronger after Becca, 33, revealed she proposed to the social equality ambassador in May 2022.

“We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!” Becca wrote via Instagram at the time. “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.”

Thomas, 31, then popped the big question to the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost the following October, before the pair announced ​in April they were expecting baby No. 1!

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad [sic],” Becca captioned her announcement at the time.

While we may not know how relationships will play out during Bachelor in Paradise season 9, hopefully love stories like Becca and Thomas’ will prevail!