Are Bachelor's Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs Married? Relationship Updates

They’re still going strong, but are Bachelor Nation members Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs officially married? The couple announced their engagement in May 2022, noting that the former Bachelorette star had proposed to her man.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID ‘YES,’” Becca shared via Instagram at the time. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family and friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon and back.”

Months later, in October of that same year, Thomas officially got down on one knee and popped the question.

Keep reading for details on their marriage, relationship and more.

Are Bachelor Nation’s Becca and Thomas Married?

Becca and Thomas have not tied the knot just yet. Following both proposals, the duo has kept quiet about when they plan to officially walk down the aisle.

“We haven’t really thought about wedding planning too much yet. We would like to do the fall because we both love the chillier weather,” Becca gushed to BachelorNation.com in September 2022. “I don’t even know if we’ll be able to do next year — we have so many weddings we are going to that are all over the world, so when are we going to be able to find a time that we can get married?! All of our friends are hogging all the weekends!”

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

At the time, the Bachelor in Paradise couple added that they would want to get married in San Diego. “Or we’ll just elope,” Becca added.

Do Bachelor Nation’s Becca and Thomas Have Kids?

The couple announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in April 2023.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” the duo shared via Instagram at the time, showing of their pregnancy pictures. “We already love you to the moon and back — Mom & Dad.”

How Long Have Bachelor Nation’s Becca and Thomas Been Together?

The duo first started dating during Bachelor in Paradise season 7. While they didn’t leave the beach together, Becca and Thomas officially rekindled their relationship after the show finished filming.

“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me — because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me,” Becca recalled of Thomas on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in October 2021.