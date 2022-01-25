Becca and Thomas actually called it quits before leaving paradise! That said, the season 14 Bachelorette and the real estate broker were able to rekindle their romance offscreen.
“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me — because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me,” Becca recalled during an October 2021 appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo.
Who did Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs date before getting together?
It’s no secret that Becca’s had a tough go with love in the franchise. First, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” host was engaged to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Less than two months after their engagement, Arie broke up with Becca to pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren later married in 2019 and share kids Alessi, Senna and Lux.
After her relationship with Arie went kaput, Becca starred as the leading lady on season 14 of The Bachelorette. During the season finale, she and winner Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged.
After two years together, Becca announced her split from Garrett. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said during a September 2020 episode of her podcast.
As for Thomas, he appeared on Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette. During episode 4, Katie sent Thomas home after accusing him of being there for the “wrong reasons.”
Even so, Becca didn’t know much about Thomas before meeting him on Bachelor in Paradise.
“I had only seen, I think, the first two episodes of Katie’s season — it was before things got really bad for him,” the ABC personality admitted on “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation.”
“It was kind of like this weird mind [f—k], if you will, because I was getting to know him for him on that beach and seeing how he interacted with everyone and seeing how everyone got along really well,” Becca continued. “And then when I would watch the show, I’d be like, ‘This isn’t what I’m seeing, what’s going on here?’ It was really, it was, like, this weird warp in my mind.”
Do Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs plan on getting engaged?
To date, they haven’t shared an official timeline on taking their relationship to the next level. However, Becca and Thomas love gushing over each other on social media!
“Soaking in this life. I’m working on being much more grateful for all of the little, special moments that make up daily life, and this weekend was abundant with them,” Becca captioned a series of sweet photos with Thomas via Instagram on January 17.
“I feel safe with you. As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong … Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push ‘us’ away,” Thomas wrote via Instagram in October 2021.