New parents! Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin gave birth to baby No.1 with fiancé Thomas Jacobs.

Thomas, 31, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 23, to share a photo of a door mat outside of their home that reads, “Baby sleeping, please don’t ruin this for us.”

Meanwhile, Becca, 33, reshared the photo via her Instagram Stories. “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin,” she captioned the snapshot.

Despite sharing the arrival of their first child, the couple didn’t share any details about the baby’s name or sex.

Becca and Thomas announced that they were expecting their first baby together on April 26.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” the pair shared via Instagram, revealing their pregnancy pictures. “We already love you to the moon and back — Mom & Dad.”

The couple met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, after Becca decided to give the Bachelor franchise a third chance after two failed engagements with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen.

Thomas joined Bachelor Nation when he was on Katie Thurston’s season, quickly becoming the villain after he was accused of being there for the “wrong reasons” before getting eliminated in week four.

Sparks were flying between the real estate agent and podcast host on BIP and fans were for it up until the end, when Becca broke it off with Thomas on their last day in Mexico. They rekindled after filming ended and have been together ever since.

After the BIP finale aired, Becca shared they were back together on Instagram. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” she captioned the October 2022 post. “Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs.”

Via Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Explaining the reasoning behind the breakup and makeup, Becca answered some questions on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me — because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me,” Becca said in October 2021.

Becca received lots of love from her beau when she returned as the host of 2022 Bachelor Live on Stage.

“I’m so freaking proud of you! Watching you take center stage with such presence and grace was nothing short of amazing,” the realtor raved in a March 2021 Instagram post. “Welcome home baby, you were born to be out there. — Your #1 Fan.”

Becca responded, writing, “I couldn’t have gotten through these last few days without you. You get my final rose for the rest of forever. I love you.”

After seven months together, Becca took matters into her own hands and proposed to Thomas.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID ‘YES,’” the former publicist shared on Instagram in May 2022, with celebratory photos of the couple. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family and friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”

She continued, “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon and back.”

Months later, Thomas officially got down on one knee in October 2022.