Happily ever after! Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin has received two gorgeous engagement rings from fiancé Thomas Jacobs and ex Garrett Yrigoyen. Surprisingly, the rings are very different styles and vibes.

The Bachelor Nation star and Thomas revealed they got engaged for the second time on October 25 when he popped the question. Thomas getting down on one knee came five months after Becca proposed to him in May.

The former contestant from Katie Thurston’s season planned an adorable pumpkin carving date at the beach for the big moment. “It was so cute to see him in that moment,” Becca gushed over Thomas’ proposal to People. “But I never thought he’d actually propose after I just got done stabbing a pumpkin and had pumpkin guts under my fingernails!”

The Minnesota native teased that they were going to “finally start wedding planning.” The pair first met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed during summer 2021. Although they split during week 6, they rekindled their relationship after leaving the beach in Mexico.

After Becca proposed to Thomas, she shared the big announcement via Instagram. “In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES!” she wrote at the time, noting that they had “been keeping this a secret” between their inner circle “for a while.”

“We’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops,” she continued. “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you, Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon and back.”

Thomas called Becca’s proposal the “ultimate UNO reverse card” and a “power move” in his own post via Instagram, writing, “Keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever, Boops.”

Prior to her romance with Thomas, Becca got engaged to Garrett during the Bachelorette season 14 finale in 2018. They were together for two years before splitting in early summer 2020.

The Drink Bourbon founder admitted that their different worldviews eventually led to the demise of their engagement.

“I was like…what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?” Becca explained during an interview with Insider in January 2021. “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

