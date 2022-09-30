Fun in the sun! Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby is no stranger to the beach — both on the hit reality ABC series and in her real life.

When Danielle, who originally appeared on the 21st season of The Bachelor, isn’t looking for love on BiP, she’s all about sharing bikini photos with her fans on social media. In fact, in October 2020, the Nashville, Tennessee, native took to Instagram to share an important message about photo editing.

“Hey y’all … normal butt vs also a normal butt. All butts do this. Yes there’s a color preset on this in an attempt to make my feed follow an aesthetic [because] apparently that’s a thing, but there’s no [Photoshop]. Asses got stretch marks, cellulite and wiggle,” Danielle began her lengthy message, captioning two photos of herself in a pink bikini.

“I try to keep it honest, but my own head gets the best of me too. I look at other bodies on here and I’m like, ‘Damn, I’ll never look like that,’ but when I did look like some of these ‘desirable, hot bodies,’ f–k I was miserable. Like really miserable. It’s world Mental Health Day,” she continued. “This might seem like a weird picture to post for mental health, but when you look at the [Photoshopping] apps available, and perfection or ideal lives being posted, it just hurts to think about reshaping my healthy, happy body to fit a certain ideal and deliver a false representation of myself. The comparison game on here is a pretty big mind f–k if I’m being perfectly honest.”

To conclude her statement, Danielle advised her fans to “unfollow” or “mute” anyone who makes them feel “s–tty or less than.”

When it comes to the reality TV personality’s dating life, it’s unclear where she and fellow BiP contestant Michael Allio stand. *Warning: spoilers ahead.*

Danielle and Michael, who appeared on Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette, hit it off during their time in paradise. However, they do not get engaged, Reality Steve reported. That said, based on loved-up photos of the pair at Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland‘s wedding in August, it appears as though they’re still going strong!

