The Bachelor fans will get to meet Joey Graziadei’s family during the season 28 finale, including his two sisters. The tennis instructor is a middle child and has a close relationship with his older sister, Carly Monzo, and his younger sister, Eleanor “Ellie” Graziadei.

Who Is Joey Graziadei’s Older Sister Carly Monzo?

Carly is the oldest of the Graziadei siblings. She attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Joey’s older sister works as the resident relations coordinator at an assisted living facility in Audubon, Pennsylvania, according to LinkedIn. She has held the position since September 2021 after previously working at the facility as a social service coordinator and director of social services.

Carly married Zach Monzo, her high school sweetheart, in July 2021. “A dream,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The very best day of our lives. I apologize in advance for the MANY more pictures to come.”

At the beginning of 2024, Joey revealed that he was living with Carly and Zach in Philadelphia as his season of The Bachelor began to air.

“[She] lives just down the street from where we kind of grew up,” he said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I’m there. I’m not sleeping on the couch. I’ve got my own room. But it’s nice. I think there’s so much going on with all of this. I’m moving around so much that it didn’t really make sense [to settle down somewhere] before all of it started.”

While Joey went back to his home in Hawaii following his stint on The Bachelorette in summer 2023, he decided to stick closer to his hometown after filming The Bachelor. “I lived in kind of a little studio in Hawaii that was kind of in the woods,” he shared. “When I came back from The Bachelorette, all of the creatures moved in. I didn’t need to have that happen again.”

Who Is Joey Graziadei’s Younger Sister Ellie?

Much less is known about Joey’s younger sister, Ellie. She has an Instagram account, but it is set to private. Her Facebook page confirmed that she graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2019. The college is located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ellie and Carly both joined Joey when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2024. They sat in the audience and watched his interview with the American Idol winner.

When Kelly acknowledged the women in the crowd, they both agreed that it wasn’t fun to watch their brother kiss multiple women on television. “Screaming. Crying. Throwing up,” Carly captioned an Instagram photo of the foursome. “Still in complete shock that I had the absolute PRIVILEGE of meeting the queen herself, @kellyclarkson.”

Who Are Joey Graziadei’s Parents?

Joey, Carly and Ellie share the same parents, Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro. Nick and Cathy divorced when Joey was in kindergarten after Nick came out as gay. However, the exes have maintained a close relationship.

“My family is just an extremely loving family,” he said. “And both of my parents were amazing coparents, so the fact that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

At the beginning of season 28 of The Bachelor, Cathy and Nick appeared in the same scene with Joey. They also both traveled to Tulum, Mexico, to meet his final two women, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, during the finale.