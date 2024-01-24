Nick Viall and his pregnant fiancée, Natalie Joy, can’t wait to meet their daughter. “I couldn’t be more excited,” the former Bachelor, 43, exclusively tells Life & Style. “I’ve waited my whole life to be a dad.”

With their little girl’s due date fast approaching, Nick says he’s simply trying to be a supportive partner to model mom-to-be Natalie, 25, who struggled with morning sickness. “It’s just rubbing her back or neck or feet,” details the podcast host. “Anything I can do to make her life easier is what I’m there for.”

As parents, Nick and Natalie intend to be a team. “I’m sure we’ll both play the good cop and bad cop roles, but more than anything, we’ll be a united front,” he says. “Natalie has been so great throughout the pregnancy. She’s going to be an incredible mother.”