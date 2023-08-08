The Bachelor alum Nick Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, are going to be parents!

“Our biggest dream came true,” Nick, 42, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, alongside black and white photos from their maternity photo shoot. In addition to the gorgeous photos of the expecting parents, Nick also shared a photo of the sonogram.

Several members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. “Congrats!!” Jade Roper Tolbert wrote with a red emoji. Victoria Fuller added, “Feel like I’ve been hiding this for centuries.”

“CONGRATS you two!! So happy for you both,” Serena Pitt commented, while Nick’s ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, wrote, “Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!”

Nick and Natalie, 24, announced they’re expecting baby No. 1 just seven months after they became engaged.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Nick captioned an Instagram post that featured photos from the stunning proposal in January. Natalie also shared the news via her Instagram Stories, writing, “Forever baby.”

Nick and Natalie made their relationship official in 2021 after they first sparked romance rumors in 2019. In February 2021, “The Viall Files” podcast host explained that they first connected when Natalie slid into his DMs.

“It was very romantic,” he joked on his podcast. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She just was like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

The Wisconsin native is best known for his appearances on the Bachelor franchise. He made his franchise debut while competing on season 10 of The Bachelorette, where he was the runner-up for leading lady Andi Dorfman. He then returned for season 11 of The Bachelorette starring Kaitlyn Bristowe and ended up being the season’s runner-up.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After appearing on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, Nick took on the leading role when he starred on The Bachelor in 2017. His season concluded with him proposing to Vanessa, 35, though the pair eventually called it quits in August 2017.

While Nick has dated many women in Bachelor Nation, he previously said that one of the things that drew him to Natalie is that she never appeared on reality TV. During an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2021, the Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday author explained he “made a conscious decision to not in any way, shape or form, romantically or otherwise, be involved with anyone from Bachelor Nation” following his split from Vanessa.