Bachelor Nation is growing! Nick Viall, who starred in four Bachelor franchise shows to find his happy ending, isn’t just planning his wedding to 24-year-old fiancée Natalie Joy — he’s also a proud papa-to-be! The podcast host, 42, revealed the news with a sweet bump-cradling pic on Instagram.

“Nick always wanted kids,” says an insider. “He knows Natalie will be a great mom. She’s the sweetest, most caring person he’s known.” The duo are forging ahead with plans for their wedding in Georgia.

“Word is it will be end of summer or early fall, before Natalie gets too far along in her pregnancy,” says the insider. “It’ll be a simple affair with lots of friends, family and Southern comfort food. Everything is coming together like it was meant to.”