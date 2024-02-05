The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is officially a father! The former Bachelor lead and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, announced they welcomed baby No.1, a girl on February 2.

“River Rose Viall,” Nick, 43, shared alongside a carousel of adorable photos of the newborn, giving fans insight into her special name. “Named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece … The best part of life starts now.” In the snaps, little River was pictured resting on Nick’s chest, while another captured the baby girl mid-yawn.

Bachelor Nation was clearly happy to hear the news and flooded the comment section with their well-wishes. “Congratulations!! She’s beautiful!,” Serena Pitt wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia added, “Congratulations to your beautiful family.”

Following the announcement, Natalie, 24, shared snaps of her day of delivery via her Instagram Story, from the moment right before she started pushing to “when that epidural hit.”

“Sorry she’s actually so perfect,” Natalie captioned a picture of her daughter in another slide.

It was only last month that Nick and Natalie were gushing about how they couldn’t wait to meet their daughter. “I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve waited my whole life to be a dad,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively told Life & Style on January 24. “Natalie has been so great throughout the pregnancy. She’s going to be an incredible mother.

Nick and Natalie first announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2023, only seven months after getting engaged.

“Our biggest dream came true,” the pair shared in a joint post at the time, alongside black and white photos from their maternity photo shoot. In addition to the gorgeous photos of the expecting parents, they also shared a photo of the sonogram.

Nick and Natalie first sparked romance rumors in 2019, later making their relationship official in 2021. “The Viall Files” host later revealed on his podcast that they first met when Natalie slid into this DMs on social media.

“It was very romantic,” he explained during a February 2021 episode. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She just was like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

Nick is best known for his appearances on The Bachelor franchise and was adamant about not dating within that sphere again. The ABC alum revealed that he “made a conscious decision to not in any way, shape or form, romantically or otherwise, be involved with anyone from Bachelor Nation” during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2021.