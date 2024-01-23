Bachelor Nation may be used to exes Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe feuding, but fans speculate that the former Bachelorette may ​now have beef with ​Nick’s fiancée, Natalie Joy.

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Natalie Joy Feuding?

On January 15, 2024, Kaitlyn hopped on a viral TikTok trend with the sound that says, “Blocked.”

“Bless em and block em 2024,” she captioned the video.

Natalie used the same sound two days later. However, her video was seemingly directed at someone by the way she excessively blinked her eyes to the camera. Fans chimed off in the “Viall Files” podcast cohost’s comment section after they put clues together that she may be in a tiff with Kaitlyn.

“Ok I saw yours first then Kaitlyn Bristowe’s and yall do not follow each other on IG if there’s [beef] there’s [tea],” one person wrote.

“I wouldn’t wanna be on the other side of those blinks,” former Bachelorette Gabby Windey admitted.

A different online user said something similar in the comment section of the Dancing With the Stars alum’s post, writing, “Hehehe- Nick Vialls fiancé made the same video… if there’s tea I wanna know.”

Neither Natalie nor Kaitlyn have publicly addressed the feud rumors.

Are Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe Feuding?

The former couple has had no problem publicly shading each other in the past, but Nick and Kaitlyn are seemingly in a neutral area as of publication.

Kaitlyn raised eyebrows after she threw a New Year’s Eve party in Nashville and was spotted embracing Zac Clark while counting down to 2024. Zac was previously engaged to The Bachelorette ​alum Tayshia Adams, whom Kaitlyn temporarily cohosted the franchise ​with in 2021 after Chris Harrison’s exit.

Nick addressed the rumors during a January 4, 2024, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, with Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney, who was at the attention-grabbing party, as his guest.

“T​​hat party seemed to stir up some drama. You’re not aware?” the former Bachelor asked Katie.

“She was getting a lot of [criticism] and it was, I felt, unfair and very harsh extreme criticism. People were treating her as if she had committed some serious crime just for hanging out with somebody,” Katie responded. “It’s just a case of people thinking they know more than they do. It’s a frustrating place to be.”

Nick defended Kaitlyn and admitted that he didn’t “give a f–k who dates in Bachelor Nation”, adding, “If two people are single, they have every right. Who gives a s–t? And it takes two to tango.”

When Did Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe Date?

Kaitlyn and Nick had an unconventional start to their Bachelor Nation love story.

The Wisconsin native first appeared on The Bachelorette season 10 and placed as Andi Dorfman’s runner-up. Kaitlyn, for her part, made her debut on The Bachelor during season 19 with Chris Soules as the lead. After the “Off the Vine” podcast host’s journey with Chris ended, Nick slid in her Twitter DMs.

“That’s how the seal was broken,” he admitted during a January 2019 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. Nick also admitted that he and Kaitlyn talked “every day, all day,” on the phone before she was announced as the season 11 Bachelorette.

However, their romance wasn’t over, and Nick joined Kaitlyn’s season of the hit ABC series and made it to the finale. When it came time to pop the big question, Kaitlyn stopped Nick from getting on one knee after they exchanged the big “L” word. After their heartbreaking split, the former dance teacher accepted Shawn Booth’s proposal.

In 2018, Nick reflected on his relationship with Kaitlyn and admitted that he believed she was going to choose him during The Bachelorette finale.

“Everyone knew except for me that Kaitlyn was gonna pick Shawn,” he told Heather McDonald on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

Kaitlyn and Shawn split in 2018 and she went on to get engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick in 2021. They ended their relationship in August 2023.

When Did Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Get Engaged?

Nick and Natalie met via Instagram DMs in 2019 but didn’t take their relationship public until two years later. Their relationship raised eyebrows as the surgical technologist is 18 years his junior.

The pair announced their engagement in January 2023 and revealed that they were expecting baby No. 1 seven months later.

“mom and dad. also a year and 2 days ago the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!!!!” Natalie wrote via Instagram on January 14, 2024. “And now our baby girl will be at our wedding, she won’t remember a thing but the photos will be iconic. thank u for loving us the way u do! she’ll have you wrapped around her finger.”