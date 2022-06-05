It’s over. Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey have called it quits after nearly a year and a half of dating, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Michael and Lori have split,” the source says. “The relationship was moving too fast for her, and they were arguing a lot because he was talking about getting married and they’d only been together for a year, which scared her off.”

Three weeks prior, the model, 25, attended the Cannes Film Festival without the Creed actor, 35, nearly two months after the fan-favorite couple made their red carpet debut together at the March 27 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles.

“Finally, a night out. W/ @loriharvey,” Michael captioned an Instagram carousel post on March 29, alongside a video and photos of him donning a spiffy black tux next to Lori, who wore a dazzling gown.

Just one month prior, Michael gushed about his then-lady in an adorable Instagram post.

EliotPress/MEGA

“I love her,” he captioned the post on February 16, featuring a stunning photo of Lori wearing a fuzzy white minidress and a matching long-sleeved coat.

While the former pair typically kept their relationship out of the public eye, they celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021 by sharing adorable snaps of each other via their respective Instagram Stories.

“Happy anniversary,” the Black Panther star captioned an Instagram Story at the time featuring a selfie of Lori kissing his cheek.

Michael and Lori first sparked dating rumors in late 2020 when they were spotted hanging out that November. In January 2021, the two went Instagram official, with Michael paying tribute to Lori’s 24th birthday.

“10:10 HBD #24,” he wrote at the time alongside photos of them posing next to each other for the camera.

Lori then opened up about their low-key romance in a June 2021 interview with Bustle, noting they’re “both very private people naturally.”

“So, we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” she explained, referring to their approach to sharing pictures of each other on social media. “We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’ … We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So, [we want to] give just enough but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

The Memphis, Tennessee, native also revealed that she had known the Fantastic Four actor for a while before they eventually started dating.

“We met actually a few years ago,” she added at the time. “We had some mutual friends. I think we met out, just in passing.”

Reps for Michael and Lori did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.