Meet DWTS' Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy's Kids

Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy fell in love after meeting on the show in 2014, and their relationship has come a long way since then. Four years after tying the knot in 2019, the couple started a family together, welcoming son Rome in January 2023. Fans have loved watching Rome grow, and many are curious to know if Jenna and Val are planning to expand their family further in the future.

Who Is Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s Son Rome?

Jenna and Val announced on July 15, 2022, that they were expecting their first child. “Our biggest dream come true yet,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote on Instagram alongside a maternity shoot photo. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy arrived on January 10, 2023. “Our world is forever changed,” Jenna and Val captioned a black and white photo of Rome’s tiny hand holding his mom’s thumb as her hand rested in Val’s.

The couple told Access Hollywood that Val came up with Rome’s name for a simple reason — they wanted something easier to spell than his last name. “I felt like with a last name that has so many vowels and syllables … let’s keep it to four letters,” he said.

As Rome has gotten older, he has developed a bond with cousins Shai and Rio, who are the sons of Val’s brother and DWTS alum Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and his wife, fellow series dancer Peta Murgatroyd. “Shai is a great older cousin, older brother,” Jenna told E! News in February 2024. “And Rome is obsessed with babies, like a little bit too aggressively, though he has a lot of passion when it comes to babies.”

Val added, “He’s got a strong grip! He loved Shai, and him and Rio are going to play. You can see that they’re going to be so much fun together.”

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Do Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Want More Kids?

Jenna gave fans some insight into her and Val’s future plans for their family during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in March 2024.

“Think over half my questions were this… LOL,” she wrote when one fan asked when she and her husband would have baby No. 2. “Initially, I thought I wanted babies back to back, but after having Rome, I am loving every second with him and his new discoveries/milestones that I’ve felt I need some time just with him before thinking about another one. Again, whatever happens, happens and will be a blessing.”

She continued, “But if I were to plan it out I want to wait a couple more years. Also, guys. We just celebrated his first birthday, like give me a second.”

With that said, Jenna did previously share that she enjoyed being pregnant.

“Once I got past the first trimester. I can honestly say I’ve never felt more confident in my own skin than when I was pregnant,” the dancer said on her Instagram Stories in October 2023. “Everything about it was a dream come true and I couldn’t believe I was making a baby. Sooo many tears of gratitude and joy during those beautiful but hard 9 months.”