Congrats! Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, the couple announced on Friday, July 15.

“The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Jenna, 28, who is due in January 2023, gushed to People. “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened,” she added. “I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

The So You Think You Can Dance mentor has been focused on trying to “stay calm” and “relax” as she heads into the second trimester.

“The first trimester is a scary time and [there are] so many things that can go wrong, potentially,” she acknowledged. “I just have taken this time to really relax and try to stay calm and keep my body healthy. Which has been hard, because I’m a really active person. I love to work out. I love to dance. But I’ve just made it a priority for myself to really make a shift and to prioritize the baby and what was happening and all of these new changes.”

As for Val, 36, he’s “obsessed” with his wife’s changing body. “Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what’s happening … Val is just so funny in this whole experience,” Jenna continued about the Ukrainian dancer, whom she married in 2019.

“He is obsessed with my body growing,” she said. “He’s just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful.”

Jenna knows Val is going to be “the best” with their new bundle of joy. “He’s always the favorite uncle. Everybody wants to play with him or do something with him,” she said, seemingly referencing his strong bond with brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd‘s son, Shai. “He just knows how to speak to them and how to handle them. How to make them feel so confident and excited.”

The season 26 champion added, “If he is anything like he is as a husband, he’s going to be the best dad in the world. He is so selfless and loving … I think all of these little attributes are going to just make him an incredible dad.”