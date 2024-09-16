Several famous faces have been selected to compete on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, including model Brooks Nader. What is Brooks’ job, is she married and what has she said about her time on the reality TV competition show?

Who Is Brooks Nader?

Brooks is a model best known for posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She got the gig after winning the 2019 Swim Search competition, and she went on to be featured in the magazine in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The Louisiana native had a major accomplishment in her modeling career in 2023 when she became a covergirl for Sports Illustrated alongside Kim Petras, Megan Fox and Martha Stewart.

Not only is Brooks a model, but she also had a brief acting career and appeared in the 2018 action crime film Backtrace.

Additionally, she launched a jewelry collection with the brand Electric Picks and created Home by BN, an interior design and home decor brand.

Is Brooks Nader Married?

Brooks married Billy Haire during a ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, in December 2019. “I’m mostly excited to call him hubby!” she previously told People ahead of their wedding weekend. “We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We’ve done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more.”

However, their love story wasn’t meant to be and they confirmed they were “divorcing after living apart for months” in May 2024. A rep for the model told People that the split was “amicable.”

What Has Brooks Nader Said About Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Brooks is competing with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko during season 33 of the reality competition show. Prior to the premiere on September 17, 2024, Brooks explained that she had been “practicing with [her] partner every single day for like five hours a day” in preparation for the season, according to Heavy.com.

She added that the training process had been “challenging,” though Brooks said she was excited to compete on the show.

Brooks shared that Gleb is “incredible” and gushed that they have a “great connection.” She continued, “So it’s like how fun you just get to go dance with Hottie Gleb every day. And call it work for five hours. I’m like, ‘This is amazing!’”

After reiterating that she and Gleb “have a really good connection as people,” she explained that their bond will be “helpful on the dance floor.”

“We’re in sync. And we kind of move as one and he’s obviously a great guy,” she continued. “And he’s such a great teacher. So I mean I just met him two weeks ago. But yeah, we’ll see what happens over the next few months.”

Does Brooks Nader Have Dancing Experience?

In addition to gushing about her partner, Brooks explained that she has past dancing experience. “I used to dance in high school,” she said. “And so, to be able to dive back into something that I missed a lot is so much fun.”