Ilona Maher captured the hearts of fans while competing as part of Team USA’s women’s rugby team during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. As Ilona competes on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, many fans are likely wondering who her family members are.

Who Are Ilona Maher’s Parents?

The professional athlete was born to parents Michael Maher and Mieneke Maher in Burlington, Vermont, in 1996. Mieneke works as a nurse in Vermont, while Michael is a former rugby player who previously played at Saint Michael’s College.

Does Ilona Maher Have Siblings?

Ilona has two sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, and she is the middle child of her family. Olivia is a popular content creator, and she even coined the term “girl dinner.” In 2023, she went viral on TikTok after she made a video about women eating a minimal-effort meals for dinner.

“A girl just came on here and said how, like, in medieval times peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was — and she was like that’s my ideal meal,” she said in the clip. “I call this ‘girl dinner’ or ‘medieval peasant.’ ”

Meanwhile, Adrianna works as an Individual Giving Coordinator for MADRE in New York City, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ilona Maher’s Family Was Supportive of Her at the Olympics

Prior to the 2024 games, Mieneke spoke to Vermont’s WCAX’s about supporting Ilona in Paris. “I have the honor of being the mother of three amazing children, but also have the extra you know, label of being an Olympic Olympian’s mother is very cool,” she told the outlet.

While Ilona also competed in the 2020 Olympics, her family was unable to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just watching the team and your daughter run out onto the field is exhilarating. And I just can’t right now, I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for me to watch her run out into an Olympic stadium,” the proud mother of three continued.

“I think my heart’s gonna be pounding, I’m unable to sit. I can never see, I’m always a, you know, mover and I can’t do that,” Mieneke jokingly said about watching Ilona play in the Olympics. “I get very nervous because you want always the very, very best for your child.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

In addition to praising her daughter’s athletic achievements, Mieneke also reflected on her daughter serving as a role model to young girls. “Having Ilona be an advocate for mental health, ultimately, you know, body positivity … I think it’s amazing,” she said.

Ilona Maher Is Very Close With Her Siblings

While Ilona and her family were in Paris, she spoke to People about her relationship with Olivia and even pulled her into the interview. “She’s right over there, girl dinner inventor. Come here, come say hi for a minute. This is the inventor of Girl Dinner. She’s my manager, my boss, my everything. She does it all,” Ilona told the outlet in August 2024.

Olivia then jokingly agreed that she was Ilona’s “idol.”