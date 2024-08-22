Stephen Nedoroscik Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 33

He’s back! Stephen Nedoroscik stole America’s hearts when he clinched a bronze medal for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, he’s returning to television screens for Dancing With the Stars season 33.

“I’m hoping to bring some of them,” Stephen, 25, said when asked about how he might incorporate his gymnastics skills into his routines during an in-person appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, August 22. “I want to do some flares. I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or a handstand. I want to have fun with it.”

Stephen made history at the 2024 Olympics with his flawless pommel horse routine and was the first American man to snag a medal at the event in eight years. The pommel horse specialist will also be making history when he appears on Dancing With the Stars as the first male gymnast to compete on the show.

The Massachusetts native went viral during the Games, not only for his pommel horse talents, but also for appearing to sleep on the sidelines before his big moment. GMA coanchor George Stephanopoulos asked Stephen what was “really going on” in the photo.

“As that sort of moment is catching up and you’re getting close to your competition time, your heart rate is just going crazy. So, I’m just trying to stay calm,” the Olympian replied. “I’m really just focusing on my breathing exercises, visualization and then it’s go time.”

Stephen also added that he would likely practice the same calming method before his performances on Dancing With the Stars.

“It’s what I do to sort of calm myself down, so I probably will be bringing that to the dance floor,” Stephen continued.

During the 2024 Olympics, fans were amazed that Stephen removed his glasses before his pommel horse events. Stephen has been diagnosed with an eye condition called strabismus, which is the medical term for being cross-eyed. While his glasses help straighten his eyes, he chose not to wear them for his routines.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images

When asked if he planned on performing on Dancing With the Stars while wearing his glasses, Stephen replied, “I might have fun with it.”

He continued, “I’m scared they might fly off is the thing. Maybe we could do a gadget [to] keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses to match the theme.”

ABC has yet to announce the full list of cast members who will be strutting their stuff in Dancing With the Stars season 33. However, fans had plenty of suggestions and the pommel horse hero was mentioned several times. Along with Stephen, fans said they would like to see other Olympic athletes, including U.S. women’s gymnast Jordan Chiles and women’s rugby player Ilona Maher.

“Olympic athletes to have this season: Jordan, Ilona, and Stephen from the pommel horse!” a DWTS fan commented under the season 33 announcement on Instagram.

Another person added, “Manifesting our Pommel Horse icon Stephen and also Miss USA Noelia Voight as stars this season.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 returns on September 17, and will be available to watch on ABC and Disney+.