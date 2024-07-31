Who Is Stephen Nedoroscik's Girlfriend? Meet Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik likely didn’t realize he’d wake up the morning after he helped break the 16-year Olympic medal drought for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team to find that half of America had developed a crush on him overnight. But, that’s what happened, and now people are clamoring to learn more about Stephen’s girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

Who Is Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend?

Tess hails from Texas and is a former gymnast herself. She specialized in the balance beam, floor and uneven bars at Penn State University but she retired from the sport amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Before her retirement, Tess trained with Simone Biles’ coaches Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Laurent Landi.

“You taught me what it means to truly work hard, and then you taught me again, and again, and again. You’ve brought the most amazing people in my life to me, and gave me my best friends and my greatest mentors. I don’t know who I’ll be without you yet, but I know I wouldn’t be me if it wasn’t for you my whole life,” Tess wrote as part of a lengthy love letter to the sport of gymnastics on Facebook when she announced her decision to retire in March 2020.

Despite her decision to step back from gymnastics in her own life, she’s been a beacon of support for Stephen.

How Did Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken Meet?

Stephen and Tess met in college at Penn State and started dating in 2016.

“Me and my girlfriend have been dating for eight years now,” Stephen said in an interview with Access Hollywood published on July 30, 2024. “Literally the freshman summer at Penn State, we got there and I met her like the first day. I was like, ‘This girl seems cool. She’s a little weird like me,’ so we kind of clicked.”

Stephen continued, “The first thing we did was crack our backs and be like, ‘Oh, listen to that one!’ We immediately developed a friendship and we just continued talking. Within like a week, we were basically dating.”

Stephen Nedoroscik/Instagram

The two have continually expressed their love and appreciation of one another on social media throughout the years. When Stephen earned a spot on the U.S. men’s team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, he thanked his family and his “beautiful cheerleader,” Tess.

Stephen also praised Tess when the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary on July 4, 2020.

“Four years ago I had my entire collegiate experience ahead of me,” Stephen wrote via Instagram on July 5, 2020, alongside a photo of him and Tess. “Little did I know I had already found my favorite part about college. I love you @tess.mccracken and happy four years.”

Tess McCracken Was By Stephen Nedoroscik’s Side at the 2024 Olympics

Most of America celebrated Stephen’s amazing pommel horse routine that clinched the bronze medal for Team USA from the comfort of their homes, but Tess was by her man’s side in Paris. On July 30, Tess shared a photo of herself and the pommel horse hero holding his shiny bronze medal on Instagram.

“History = Made,” Tess wrote alongside the picture. “The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for [the] USA in sixteen years. Words can’t capture how proud I am of you.”

A few weeks earlier, Stephen shared a message of his own to his girlfriend as he prepared for the big event. In the photo, Stephen and Tess posed in front of the Olympic rings in Paris.

“What a lucky man I am to have you by my side throughout this journey,” Stephen captioned the image on July 4, 2024. “I cant imagine where I’d be without you supporting me everyday. Happy 8 years Tess, I love you.”