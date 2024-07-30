Bobby Finke is known for competing in the Olympics as a distance swimmer. While he’s earned fans for his impressive swimming skills, fans are wondering details about her personal life. Who is Bobby’s girlfriend, Ellie Zweifel, and what have they shared about their relationship?

Who Is Bobby Finke’s Girlfriend Ellie Zweifel?

Bobby has been dating Ellie since 2018 when they were both students at the University of Florida. The couple has kept several details of their romance out of the spotlight, though Ellie has been known to show her boyfriend support during his time at the Olympics.

They celebrated their five year dating anniversary on October 16, 2023, which Ellie paid tribute to with a sweet post on Instagram. “I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious,” she wrote alongside several photos of her and Bobby over the years, while she also included the hashtag “five years.”

Meanwhile, Bobby has also shown love for Ellie on his own Instagram profile. She was even by his side when he won the Male Race of the Year honor during the Swim Foundation’s Golden Goggles Awards in November 2023.

“Had a fun time with @usaswimming and @swim_foundation at Golden Goggles. Honored to have won Male Race of Year for 2023,” he captioned several photos from the event, including one of him and Ellie dressed up on the red carpet. “As always, could not have done it without my family, friends, coaches and supporters. Looking forward to what the future holds.”

Ellie also shared photos from the event via Instagram. “Golden Dress, Golden Goggles Golden Boi,” she captioned the post, which included several funny photos taken throughout the evening.

Bobby Finke’s Girlfriend Ellie Zweifel Is Also a Swimmer

While the couple likely has a lot in common, they definitely share their love of swimming. Ellie launched her swimming career while she was a student at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri, and she specializes in backstroke and breaststroke. During her time as a high school competitive swimmer, Ellie thrived as an athlete and won two Missouri State championships.

What Is Bobby Finke’s Girlfriend Ellie Zweifel’s Job?

Ellie continued to swim while she was a student at the University of Florida, and she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree in 2022. Unlike Bobby, Ellie decided to hang up her swim cap and retired from competitive swimming once she graduated from college.

The Missouri native currently works as an Investment Associate at Northern Trust Corporation.

Courtesy of Ellie Zweifel/Instagram

Ellie Zweifel Has Supported Bobby Finke at the Olympics

After Bobby swam during the Men’s 800 Free during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ellie took to her Instagram Stories to highlight his accomplishment. “What a guy,” she wrote alongside a blue heart emoji.

She then reshared a video of herself cheering for Bobby in the stands at the match via her Instagram Stories on July 30, 2024. “Despite the language barrier, I think everyone knew who we were cheering for,” she wrote alongside the clip.