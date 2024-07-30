Why Did Coco Gauff Cry at Umpire Chair During 2024 Olympics?

The nation rallied behind Coco Gauff as she represented Team USA for tennis during the 2024 Olympics, but her ending in the singles category wasn’t pretty. The professional athlete had an emotional last match on the court after she got into an argument with the chair umpire Jaume Campistol, who called a play that she did not agree with.

Coco Gauff Cried at the Umpire Chair During 2024 Olympics

During her match against Croatia’s Donna Vekić on July 30, 2024, one questionable call by the umpire brought Coco to tears.

After a serve by Donna, a line judge called the hit out as it landed close to the baseline. Coco heard the call and allowed the ball to go out of bounds, thinking that the set was over.

However, the chair umpire didn’t rule Donna’s serve out and believed Coco should have continued the play. The decision led to the umpire giving Donna the point and a 4-2 lead.

“You called it out before I hit it,” Coco said to Campistol.

“But you understand that I have to make a decision at this stage,” he replied.

“I never argue these calls, but you called it out before I hit the ball. It always happens to me on this court,” Coco said, after telling the official to “be sure” about his calls.

Enraged with emotion, Coco walked away from the chair as she visibly cried.

Donna went on to win the match after two sets with scores of 7-6 and 6-2.

Is Coco Gauff Still Qualified to Place In the 2024 Olympics?

Although the Florida native will not take home a medal for the tennis singles, she is still up for a gold, silver or bronze medal in women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Coco Gauff Holds High Honor at the Paris Olympics

Coco was the flag bearer for Team USA during the Opening Ceremony and thanked her fans via X on July 24.

“I just want to say thank you to my fellow team usa olympians/athletes for voting and choosing me for this incredible honor to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony,” she wrote. “Thank you so much. I am incredibly honored.”

Coco Gauff Is an Advocate for Video Replays In Tennis

The 2024 Olympics were like déjà vu for Coco as she got into a heated exchange with umpire Aurélie Tourte for the same reason at the French Open in June 2024.

Coco didn’t return a serve from opponent Iga Świątek after the line judge called the play out, but umpire Tourte ruled otherwise.

“Are you serious? They are booing you because you are wrong,” Coco told the official, urging him to “know the rules of the game.”

“A lot of times the decisions are made by one person. In other sports there are usually multiple refs making a decision,” the athlete said after the match in a press conference. “I know the U.S. Open brought some of it last year, I believe, I know we used it in our doubles at one point. I definitely think at this point it’s almost ridiculous we don’t have it. Not just speaking because that happened to me, but I just think every sport has it.”